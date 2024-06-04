17-year-old indicted in March shooting that killed a man and wounded a toddler

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old has been indicted in adult court in a March shooting that killed a man and injured a toddler.

Cameron Moore was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

He's accused of killing Jashawn Neal and shooting a one-year-old girl. The two were shot March 26 at the Colonial Terrace apartment complex on Wooddale Boulevard.

Moore was arrested as a juvenile on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder within days of the crime.

Moore is being held in EBR's Juvenile Detention Center.