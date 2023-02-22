17-year-old arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation indicted, will be tried as an adult

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old accused of raping Madison Brooks hours before her death has been formally indicted and will be tried as an adult.

According to an indictment filed Wednesday, 17-year-old Desmond Carter from Walker was indicted for first-degree rape and third-degree rape.

On a charge of second-degree kidnapping, the grand jury decided to take no action.