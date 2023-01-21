Latest Weather Blog
16-year-old robbery suspect accused of shooting former classmate appears in court
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old accused of shooting his former classmate appeared in juvenile court Friday, just days after his arrest in a pair of muggings targeting teens.
Prosecutors are still deciding whether Aumarcus Videau, who just turned 16 last week, will have his case moved to adult court where he could face much more severe punishment. The teen is due back in juvenile court Feb. 10 after his attorney requested more time to prepare.
The shooting happened early Wednesday, prompting a press conference held by the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. The juvenile had already been developed as a suspect after he allegedly committed a similar crime against another student making their way to school.
His arrest came Wednesday after police cleared corners of the neighborhood off of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and spent about an hour trying to catch him.
Now the teen faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.
