15-year-old arrested after gun found on campus, Woodlawn High placed on lockdown

Thursday, January 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Woodlawn High School was placed on lockdown after a gun was found on campus, resulting in a 15-year-old student being arrested. 

The weapon was found after officials received a tip. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, another student told school officials about the loaded handgun on the person of the 15-year-old student. The student claimed he forgot he had the gun with him when he went to school.

According to the school system, the student went through the metal detector and their bookbag was search, so the school is investigating why the weapon was not discovered prior to the tip. No threat was made and EBRSO said no other weapons were found.

The 15-year-old was booked on illegal carrying of a firearm on school property, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and having a firearm in a firearm free zone.

The school is secure, officials said in a statement sent to parents. Woodlawn High encouraged parents to speak to their children about the consequences of bringing a weapon to school to prevent a situation like this happening in the future.

