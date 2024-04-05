58°
Latest Weather Blog
14-year-old accused of shooting two during fight
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along Winbourne Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency officials said two people were shot around 4 p.m. — one found near Howell Park and another along Winbourne Avenue near Voss Drive. Both were taken to a hospital.
Trending News
During a press conference Monday, BRPD Chief TJ Morse said that the shooter was a 14-year-old boy who grabbed a gun during the middle of a fist fight. It is unclear if an arrest was made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted...
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore
-
Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years...
-
21-year-old arrested in Tigerland death
-
La. lawmaker pushing for added mental health, substance abuse services in public...