13 year old shot during car burglary off Staring Lane early Monday
BATON ROUGE - No arrests after a 13-year-old boy was shot during an attempted car burglary Monday morning.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the teen was with a group attempting to break into cars on Stoney Creek Ave off Staring Ln, when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.
The 13 year old was driven to the hospital privately. A person who was on scene says he was shot in the face. He is in critical condition.
Bullets, a witness says fired from a rifle, traveled as far as a block away, striking a man's truck in his driveway.
It was a rude awakening for Sandra Harris, who was asleep when she heard the shots.
"I was awakened from a deep sleep and it was just a terrible experience. It was very scary," said Harris.
Police have not said if the shooting was in response to the break in, but according to residents they have become common in the secluded neighborhood.
"its just cars getting broken into. My bike has been stolen out of the garage. My neighbors generator has been stolen. About three years ago we had a neighbor whose brand new car was stolen," said Lynn Wisdom.
As of Tuesday, BRPD says no arrests have been made.
