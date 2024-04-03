13 members of drug trafficking conspiracy involving Angola inmates, former guards sentenced to federal prison

ANGOLA — Thirteen people were sentenced for their involvement in a heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine trafficking conspiracy operating out of Angola.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencings Monday. The sentences for the men, which included inmates, former guards and suppliers from Baton Rouge and California, ranged from 48 to 192 months.

Between February 2017 and May 2019, the men worked together to distribute drugs in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and elsewhere through the use of correctional officers and other non-incarcerated individuals. The drug trafficking network shipped drugs from Colton, California, to addresses in Baton Rouge.

The investigation was led by the FBI and the United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Louisiana Department of Corrections, Louisiana State Police and the St. Francisville Police Department.

The following were arrested:

Michael Augustine, age 44, of Erath, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine.

Arthur Basaldua, age 44, of Angola, was sentenced to 192 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Manuel Cadena, age 44, of Hesperia, California, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine.

Michael Cadena, age 33, of Hesperia, California, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine.

Jeffery Day, age 38, of Centreville, Mississippi, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Deanthony Ford, age 37, of Angola, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Joshua Gonzalez, age 40, of Angola, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Jared Graham, age 34, of Angola, was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine.

Xavier Johnson, age 39, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Dudley Melancon, age 35, of Angola, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine.

Ismael Ochoa, age 37, of Riverside, California, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine and unlawful travel in the aid of racketeering enterprise.

Kevin Narcisse, age 38, of Angola, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Nelson Tippen, age 44, of Angola, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.