12-year-old accused of shooting, killing 9-year-old girl
NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested a boy accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl in New Orleans over the weekend.
According to WWL, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at a home on Bundy Road. Police said the girl was found with a gunshot wound to her torso and taken to a hospital where she later died.
The boy is being charged with negligent homicide. Authorities didn't release the names of the children or how they knew each other.
