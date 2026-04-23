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11-year-old girl comes to Baton Rouge in search of bone marrow donor
BATON ROUGE - A young girl needs your help!
Cate Hargett, 11, is fighting a rare form of cancer and needs a bone marrow transplant.
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has discovered that Hargett has developed a significant TP53 mutation. The mutation allows cancer cells to multiply and means Hargett urgently requires a bone marrow transplant before malignancy develops.
Several donor registration drives are scheduled this week to help find a match.
FranU will host tables on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LSU will hold drives on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parade Grounds and the Quad. Another drive is set for Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Free Speech Alley and the Quad.
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