10th annual 'Ladies on the Bluff' event set for Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - Female Jags fans will be able to get to know the newly appointed football coach at Monday evening's 'Ladies on the Bluff' event.

Monday night will mark the 10th year the Baton Rouge Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated hosts the free football clinic for women to learn the techniques of the sport. Coach Terrance Graves will be running football drills while also educating attendees on play calls and rules of the game.

The free event will held Monday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m. inside of J.K. Haynes Hall and the A. W. Mumford Stadium. Pre-registration is closed but organizers say walk-ups are welcomed.