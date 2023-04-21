Latest Weather Blog
10-year-old girl wants to sell 80 gallons of lemonade to help families of fallen officers
BATON ROUGE - Turning lemons into lemonade alongside her father on Thursday was 10-year-old Amina Britton.
"It has lemons, sugar, and a lot of love," Britton said.
The fourth-grader will have a lot more lemons to squeeze, as she plans to sell 80 gallons of lemonade on Saturday, for a good cause. She is hoping to raise $10,000 for the families of Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who died in a helicopter crash last month.
"It feels good to help people out. I like looking at their smiles, because I know they feel good knowing I helped, so it makes me feel good," Britton said.
Britton is confident she will be able to sell it all. In 2020 she sold the refreshing beverage, and raised $7,000 for the families of Lt. Glen Hutto and Cpl. Derrick Maglone. Both officers were shot while looking for a murder suspect. Hutto died on scene, while Maglone has since recovered and is still protecting his community.
"When I went to the people's houses, some cried, and because it was to support their husbands, it meant a lot to them," Britton said.
Britton's father, Cpl. Wallace Britton, has benefited from the same kindness. In 2013, the BRPD officer suffered from several serious injuries after being hit by a van while he was investigating a burglary at an apartment complex.
Soon after, the community stepped up and showed their support. Amina says she's happy she can do the same.
"I like seeing their smiles when I help out," Britton said.
You can find Amina at her lemonade stand on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Baton Rouge Police headquarters on Airline highway.
