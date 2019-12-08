#1 LSU will face Oklahoma in Peach Bowl

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers seize the number one spot in the College Playoff Rankings after Saturday night's SEC Championship game against Georgia.

After demolishing Georgia, 37-10, LSU has proven why they are #1. The Tigers are the only team this season with wins over five top ten opponents.

Next up, The Tigers will be back in Atlanta taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl for the first round of the playoffs.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. Central in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN.