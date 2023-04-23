65°
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting near Jefferson Highway

Sunday, April 23 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Emergency services transported one patient to a local hospital after a Sunday morning shooting near Jefferson Highway.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Jefferson Highway and Highland Road.

Emergency officials have confirmed that the patient is in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

