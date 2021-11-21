76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 dead, 4 injured in early Sunday morning shooting along Plank Road

Sunday, November 21 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police is investigating a deadly shooting on 4800 block of Plank Road early Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 2:00 am. According to reports, one person is dead, two people are in critical condition, and two more suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, this is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

