1 dead, 4 injured in early Sunday morning shooting along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police is investigating a deadly shooting on 4800 block of Plank Road early Sunday morning.
The incident happened shortly after 2:00 am. According to reports, one person is dead, two people are in critical condition, and two more suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
So far, this is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
