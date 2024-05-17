77°
Latest Weather Blog
$1,000 monthly stipend approved for teaching residents at St. Mary Parish schools
ST. MARY PARISH - The St. Mary Parish School Board approved a monthly stipend of $1000 a month for teaching residents who choose the St. Mary Parish school system.
The requirements involve those who accept the residency stipend and successfully complete degree requirements to commit to the system for a two-year employment contract. As new employees, they will begin on the 2nd year salary schedule when hired.
Trending News
The stipend is intended to attract education majors completing their ten-month Residency I and Residency II requirements to the St. Mary Parish school system.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tornado debris detected on radar in St. James Parish on Thursday Night
-
Romeville area damage from likely twister
-
LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 5-1 to start last regular season series
-
How is the USS Kidd doing? Check out her new digs!
-
Baker charter school searched in financial, records crimes investigation