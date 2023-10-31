Team 2 Traffic

47°
Arrival of heavy gear signals progress on LA-1 bridge stabilization
Posted 1:17 PM 10/30/2023 by Jonathan Shelley
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A new phase of construction on the future Intracoastal Bridge on LA-1 in West Baton Rouge Parish is getting underway.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says crews are delivering and assembling equipment that will be used to address a (More)
10/27/2023
Public pushback forcing DOTD to reconsider lane restrictions during I-10 widening
Posted 3:46 PM 10/28/2023 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Officials provided an updated report on the progress of the I-10 widening project, highlighting the need for the project itself and the impact it will have on citywide traffic, at the Metro Council meeting Wednesday night.
During that meeting, DOTD provided minor (More)
