TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

1 hour 20 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2024 Nov 19, 2024 November 19, 2024 6:06 AM November 19, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

6:20 a.m.: Two lanes are blocked on I-110 southbound at the Governor's Mansion due to a crash. Congestion is approaching Scenic Highway. (CLEARED at 6:27 a.m.)

