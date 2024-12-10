Diesel spill on I-10 causes morning commute traffic near Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was slow on I-10 eastbound near Bluebonnet Tuesday morning due to a diesel spill.

The crash happened near the Bluebonnet exit on I-10 eastbound and the Baton Rouge and St. George Fire Departments responded. Officials said there were only minor injuries, but the 18-wheeler involved in the crash was hauling diesel, some of which spilled onto the roadway.

Expect delays if you're heading out of the capital city while officials work to clean up the scene.