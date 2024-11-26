TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

7:15 a.m.: Closed due to accident- Airline Hwy SB between Winbourne Ave and S Choctaw Dr

8:00 a.m.: Right lane blocked on I-10 eastbound before Perkins causing heavy delays