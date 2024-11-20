TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

7:30am Closed due to accident-

Old Perkins (La 427) Both NB/SB between Santa Maria Avenue and Highland Road

7:40am On ramp blocked-

I-110 SB @ Chippewa

8:20am-

Wreck on MSRB westbound at Port Allen causing backups