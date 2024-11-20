66°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
7:30am Closed due to accident-
Old Perkins (La 427) Both NB/SB between Santa Maria Avenue and Highland Road
7:40am On ramp blocked-
I-110 SB @ Chippewa
8:20am-
Wreck on MSRB westbound at Port Allen causing backups
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project
Crime cameras going up along interstate in effort to stop drive-by shootings