Westbound traffic on I-10 backed up from I-10/I-12 split to Mississippi River Bridge after truck fire
BATON ROUGE — Traffic on Interstate 10 westbound was backed up from the Mississippi River Bridge all the way to the I-10/I-12 split after a truck caught fire making a turn from I-10 onto LA 1.
According to Total Traffic BTR, the crash was cleared in Port Allen at 9 a.m., but traffic is still backed up to the split in Baton Rouge.
