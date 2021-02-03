41°
Connecticut woman gives birth in car amid...
Connecticut woman gives birth in car amid raging snowstorm
NORWICH, Connecticut - While many states in the U.S. are experiencing frigid temperatures, the New England states are withstanding especially... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Wednesday, February 03, 2021 7:14:14 AM CST February 03, 2021 in News
Biden signs immigration orders as Congress awaits...
Biden signs immigration orders as Congress awaits more
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a second spate of orders to undo his predecessor’s immigration policies, demonstrating the... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Wednesday, February 03, 2021 6:38:29 AM CST February 03, 2021 in News
A warm-up starts today and rain will...
A warm-up starts today and rain will cool things off to end the week
Clear and calm conditions continue for Wednesday. Windy and warm conditions in store for Thursday before rain returns to the... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Wednesday, February 03, 2021 6:27:00 AM CST February 03, 2021 in Weather
Police arrest suspect in Tigerland double murder...
Police arrest suspect in Tigerland double murder last month
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Tuesday in a pair of killings that happened at a Tigerland apartment late... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Wednesday, February 03, 2021 6:00:00 AM CST February 03, 2021 in News
NOLA leaders developing plan to prevent Mardi...
NOLA leaders developing plan to prevent Mardi Gras from becoming super-spreader event
NEW ORLEANS — As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the way Americans approach daily life, New Orleans officials... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Wednesday, February 03, 2021 5:52:46 AM CST February 03, 2021 in News
16 guilty pleas in licensing scam at...
16 guilty pleas in licensing scam at New Orleans Coast Guard center
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sixteen people have pleaded guilty in connection with a mariner’s license test score-fixing scheme at a... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Wednesday, February 03, 2021 5:18:48 AM CST February 03, 2021 in News
Early morning house fire in Old South...
Early morning house fire in Old South Baton Rouge displaces one resident
BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday (Feb. 3) morning, capital city first responders were dispatched to a house fire in Old... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Wednesday, February 03, 2021 5:10:27 AM CST February 03, 2021 in News
Ex-US Air Force officer sentenced for sexual...
Ex-US Air Force officer sentenced for sexual abuse of minor while stationed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former airman has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of a minor. ... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 Wednesday, February 03, 2021 4:59:59 AM CST February 03, 2021 in News
St. James Episcopal Church drastically remodeled for...
St. James Episcopal Church drastically remodeled for first time in 125 years
BATON ROUGE - St. James Episcopal Church will look drastically different to its members after a wall-to-wall, floor-to-floor renovation. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 11:23:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Louisiana to pull thousands of vaccine doses...
Louisiana to pull thousands of vaccine doses from federal nursing home program, as feds plan to boost supply
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will receive potentially thousands of extra doses of the coronavirus vaccine, steered to Walmart... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 10:25:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
West Baton Rouge police chase leads to...
West Baton Rouge police chase leads to motorcycle crash on Perkins Rd. at I-10
BATON ROUGE - A police chase out of West Baton Rouge turned into a motorcycle crash on Perkins Rd. at... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 8:10:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Cassidy not optimistic about bipartisan COVID relief...
Cassidy not optimistic about bipartisan COVID relief bill
WASHINGTON - Despite a two-hour meeting with Sen. Bill Cassidy and nine other members of the GOP, the White House... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 7:20:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Some first responders in the capital area...
Some first responders in the capital area get second dose of COVID vaccine
BATON ROUGE - First responders are starting to get their second shot of the two-part coronavirus vaccine. It serves as... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 7:07:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Purple and gold shoulder pads becoming statement...
Purple and gold shoulder pads becoming statement piece for former Tigers in Super Bowl LV
BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl LV will feature six LSU Tigers. A closer look into what's peaking out shows you... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 6:49:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in Sports
New initiative aims to curb gun violence...
New initiative aims to curb gun violence after deadly start to 2021
BATON ROUGE – Violence in East Baton Rouge is showing no signs of slowing after the deadliest January on record.... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 6:48:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Georgia Senate GOP introduce bills to limit...
Georgia Senate GOP introduce bills to limit mail voting
ATLANTA - Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are moving quickly to limit who can vote and how after Democrats won... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 4:52:47 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepping down as...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon and turned into an online shopping behemoth, is stepping down as... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 3:29:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Kennedy honors the work of WBRZ's Pat...
Kennedy honors the work of WBRZ's Pat Shingleton on Senate Floor
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy honored WBRZ's Pat Shingleton Monday on the Senate Floor. Addressing President Joe... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 3:19:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Hammond residents shaken up after apartment complex...
Hammond residents shaken up after apartment complex went up in flames Monday night
HAMMOND - Residents in one Hammond apartment complex were shaken up after a shocking, destructive blaze. Several apartments in... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 2:51:00 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
Casino developers discussing $250 million Louisiana project
Casino developers discussing $250 million Louisiana project
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — The holder of the license for a northeast Louisiana casino is in discussions about a move... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Tuesday, February 02, 2021 2:25:10 PM CST February 02, 2021 in News
