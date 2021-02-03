41°
Latest Weather Blog
Grid
List
NORWICH, Connecticut - While many states in the U.S. are experiencing frigid temperatures, the New England states are withstanding especially... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a second spate of orders to undo his predecessor’s immigration policies, demonstrating the... More >>
in
Clear and calm conditions continue for Wednesday. Windy and warm conditions in store for Thursday before rain returns to the... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Tuesday in a pair of killings that happened at a Tigerland apartment late... More >>
in
NEW ORLEANS — As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the way Americans approach daily life, New Orleans officials... More >>
in
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sixteen people have pleaded guilty in connection with a mariner’s license test score-fixing scheme at a... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday (Feb. 3) morning, capital city first responders were dispatched to a house fire in Old... More >>
in
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former airman has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of a minor. ... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - St. James Episcopal Church will look drastically different to its members after a wall-to-wall, floor-to-floor renovation. ... More >>
in
Louisiana to pull thousands of vaccine doses from federal nursing home program, as feds plan to boost supply
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will receive potentially thousands of extra doses of the coronavirus vaccine, steered to Walmart... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - A police chase out of West Baton Rouge turned into a motorcycle crash on Perkins Rd. at... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Despite a two-hour meeting with Sen. Bill Cassidy and nine other members of the GOP, the White House... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - First responders are starting to get their second shot of the two-part coronavirus vaccine. It serves as... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - Super Bowl LV will feature six LSU Tigers. A closer look into what's peaking out shows you... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE – Violence in East Baton Rouge is showing no signs of slowing after the deadliest January on record.... More >>
in
ATLANTA - Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are moving quickly to limit who can vote and how after Democrats won... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon and turned into an online shopping behemoth, is stepping down as... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy honored WBRZ's Pat Shingleton Monday on the Senate Floor. Addressing President Joe... More >>
in
HAMMOND - Residents in one Hammond apartment complex were shaken up after a shocking, destructive blaze. Several apartments in... More >>
in
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — The holder of the license for a northeast Louisiana casino is in discussions about a move... More >>
in
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thomas Road near Scenic closed due to crash involving train and 18-wheeler
-
Local students of color inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris
-
Interview: New EBR Superintendent, Dr. Sito Narcisse, on plans for district's students
-
St. James Episcopal Church drastically remodeled for first time in 125 years
-
Louisiana to pull thousands of vaccine doses from federal nursing home program,...