Woman indicted for murder after March Tigerland shooting

BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested after a fatal shooting at Tigerland in March was indicted by a grand jury for murder Thursday.

Angelique Chatman, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in East Baton Rouge after the killing of Sirena Franklin on the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.

During the investigation, Chatman was found to have been involved in a physical and verbal altercation with the victim. At some point, Franklin was attempting to walk away when she was shot by Chatman.