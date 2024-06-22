90°
Woman indicted for murder after March Tigerland shooting
BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested after a fatal shooting at Tigerland in March was indicted by a grand jury for murder Thursday.
Angelique Chatman, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in East Baton Rouge after the killing of Sirena Franklin on the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.
During the investigation, Chatman was found to have been involved in a physical and verbal altercation with the victim. At some point, Franklin was attempting to walk away when she was shot by Chatman.
