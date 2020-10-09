Where to find sandbags throughout the capital area ahead of Hurricane Delta

Officials in some parishes are making sandbags available ahead of Hurricane Delta's expected landfall this weekend.

The list below will be updated as more parishes announce sandbag locations. Please bring your own shovel.

East Baton Rouge Parish

- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

- BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

- BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street

- BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

- BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Road

- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane

- BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

- BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

Ascension Parish

East Bank locations:

- Butch Gore Park, Harry Savoy Rd, St. Amant

- Darrow Fire Station

- 7th District Fire Dept. Roddy Rd, Gonzales

- Fire Station #1 Hwy 61, Gonzales

- Prairieville Fire Dept. Hwy 73 @ Miller Rd, Prairieville

- Jackie Roberson Park, Coco Rd, Geismar

- 5th Ward Fire Dept. Hwy 22 @ Astroland Subd., Darrow

- Stevens Park, Cannon Rd, St. Amant

- Galvez-Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.

- St Amant Park

- Highway 431 curve in Lake

- Kleinpeter Rd at Ridge Rd

- Buxton Rd

- Prairieville School, Parker Rd

- Tullier Rd

West bank locations:

- DPW West, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville

- Modeste Park

- Brusly Township Rd

- Lemannville Park

- Abend Park

- St Jude Subdivision

- Palo Alto Fire Station

Livingston Parish

-Walker: Sidney Hutchinson Park

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection posted the following stations with available supplies:

- Station #1 - 29758 South Palmetto St., Walker, LA 70785

- Station #3 - 34893 Hwy 1019, Denham Springs, LA 70706

- Station #5 - 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent, LA 70726

- Station #9 - 9100 Hillon Hood Rd., Denham Springs, LA 70726

West Baton Rouge Parish

- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen

- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave, Port Allen

- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St, Brusly

- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen

- Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis

- South Winterville Water Tower

- Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Ln, Port Allen

- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis

St. James Parish

- Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763

- Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090

- Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086

- Gramercy Water Plant - 407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052

- Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071

Tangipahoa Parish

-Sandbag stations will be set up at the main fire station in each of the following communities: Natalbany, Loranger, Husser, Wilmer, Kentwood, and Independence.

-In the 8th Ward, sandbag stations will be set up at the fire station on LA 445 and at the new station on LA 22 east in Bedico.

-In Ponchatoula, the fire stations on LA 22 east and west of the city limits will have self-serve sandbag stations, as will the Hammond Baptist Fire Station.

Iberville Parish

- Iberville Parish Barn (59705 Bayou Rd.)

- Old Seymourville School (58405 Barrow St.)

- Bayou Goula Park (56930 Cpl Herman Brown Jr St.)

- White Castle Fire Department (57660 Hwy 404)

- White Castle Town Hall (32535 Bowie St.)

- Bayou Sorrel Fire Station (32275 Hwy 75)

- Bayou Pigeon Fire Station (38305 Hwy 75)

- Maringouin Utiliy Building (10685 2nd St.)

- East Iberville Fire Department (2075 Hwy 30)