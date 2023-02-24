What to know about voting following the flood

BATON ROUGE - A few things have changed this election, following the August flood. Polling places are moved and the state's trying to help voters replace missing or destroyed voter ID cards.

There are dozens of new polling locations after some schools, churches and fire stations took on water.

The Secretary of State's office reports about 65 precincts in Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes are moving. Just in East Baton Rouge Parish, 32,000 voters were sent new voter ID cards.

Some voters are still without a mailbox, including Jhaelyn Odom's.

"It got washed away," she said.

If you did not get a new voter ID card in the mail, and don't plan on voting until November 8, download and open the GeauxVote app. Through the app, you can search for your polling location by voter or address. Meg Casper, Press Secretary for Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, says voters can also call the registrar's office to find their polling location.

"All those precincts have been moved, either to a close-by location or to a mega precinct in Livingston Parish at Juban Crossing," Casper said.

The Secretary of State's Office says it typically sees just under 70 percent of registered voters turn out for presidential elections. Casper suggests taking some time to look over sample ballots prior to voting, in order to not hold up the lines.

You can also find your polling location here.