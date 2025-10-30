Latest Weather Blog
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
BATON ROUGE - The regular season is winding down, but the performances from student-athletes in the area are only getting better.
It's now time for you, the fans, to vote for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.
To vote, click HERE. You can vote up to 50 times. Polls close Wednesday at noon, and our winner will be featured Wednesday evening in our 6 p.m. newscast.
Our finalists for week 8 are:
QB Elijah Haven - Dunham: The junior quarterback lit up the scoreboard in Dunham's shutout win over East Feliciana. Haven completed 19 of his 24 passes for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns.
WR Da’Sean Golmond - Denham Springs: The senior wide out helped run up the score in Denham Springs' big win over Prairieville. He caught 5 receptions for 155 yards and found the endzone 3 times.
S Marvin Joseph - Central: The Wildcats got back on track with a win over Liberty. Safety Marvin Joseph had 6 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception in the victory.
