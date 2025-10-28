Latest Weather Blog
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
BATON ROUGE - The regular season is winding down, but the performances from student-athletes in the area are only getting better.
It's now time for you, the fans, to vote for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.
To vote, click HERE. You can vote up to 50 times. Polls close Wednesday at noon, and our winner will be featured Wednesday evening in our 6 p.m. newscast.
Our finalists for week 8 are:
QB Elijah Haven - Dunham: The junior quarterback lit up the scoreboard in Dunham's shutout win over East Feliciana. Haven completed 19 of his 24 passes for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns.
WR Da’Sean Golmond - Denham Springs: The senior wide out helped run up the score in Denham Springs' big win over Prairieville. He caught 5 receptions for 155 yards and found the endzone 3 times.
Trending News
S Marvin Joseph - Central: The Wildcats got back on track with a win over Liberty. Safety Marvin Joseph had 6 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception in the victory.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
Crews break ground on Groom Road Corridor Improvement Project in Baker
-
DOTD doing nightly maintenance on I-10 East near Siegen Lane
-
Monkeys from Tulane University escape following truck crash on I-59 in Mississippi
-
LPSO: Deputies arrest 5 men for dealing fentanyl, meth, more drugs out...
Sports Video
-
Southern's offense showed improvement in McNair's first game as interim head coach
-
Week 8 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Frank Wilson speaks to the media for the first time as LSU's...
-
How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high...
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job