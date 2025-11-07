Wednesday evening video forecast

The short term will feature morning fog, warmer temperatures, and even the possibility of some passing showers. However, the coldest air so far this season is expected after the next cold front.

Through Saturday: warming with morning fog

Friday: spotty shower or thunderstorm

Sunday: breezy with a strong cold front

Monday & Tuesday: coldest air so far this season, frost possible

Tonight & Tomorrow: With mainly clear skies and light winds, another night with patchy fog potential is ahead. The most likely time for reduced visibility due to fog will be near dawn as lows settle in the mid-50s. Any fog will dissipate to mostly sunny skies on Thursday afternoon, and highs will climb to the upper 70s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will continue the trend of warmer temperatures with morning lows in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. It will feel a little more muggy as well. With that added moisture, isolated showers and thunderstorms may even pop on Friday, but rain coverage will be low overall, around 30%. Keep that in mind if heading out to the high school football games.

A very strong cold front will journey through the region on Sunday morning with little more than a passing shower. However, we will notice a difference in the feel immediately, as winds pick up out of the northwest at 10-20mph, and high temperatures stop in the low 70s.

A big plunge in temperatures will follow on Monday. After starting off in the 40s, temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s. The coldest air so far this season will spill into place, and this will be felt on Tuesday morning. As winds calm, clear skies will allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s with frost possible as far south as I-10 and a freeze possible north and east of Baton Rouge—especially near I-55 and in southwest Mississippi.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

