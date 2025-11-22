WBRZ FLASHBACK: 30 years later, murderer who killed two at Baton Rouge restaurant sits on death row

BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, a triple shooting at Calendar's Restaurant on Perkins Road shook Baton Rouge.

On Nov. 19, 1995, the restaurant was preparing to open shortly before 10 a.m. when gunshots rang out. One employee, Alvin Ricks, told WBRZ that he saw a gunman walk into the kitchen, demanding money and shooting at anyone on sight.

The armed bandit, later identified as 27-year-old Todd Kelvin Wessinger, killed manager Stephanie Guzzardo, 27. David Breakwell, 46, also died, while a 19-year-old man was hospitalized.

Police later learned that Wessinger was a disgruntled former employee who had asked for his job back and management refused.

Ten days later, Wessinger was tracked down to Garland, Texas, where he was staying with his cousin. He was arrested and brought to Baton Rouge.

Nearly two years later, in June 1997, Wessigner had his day in court. It only took the jury one hour to convict Wessigner on two counts of first-degree murder.

Now, 30 years later, Wessinger sits on death row awaiting a new sentencing hearing that could spare him from the death penalty.

Watch more WBRZ history here: