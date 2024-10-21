WATCH: TikTok star booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, jailed for murder of Baton Rouge man

BATON ROUGE — A TikTok star accused of murdering a Baton Rouge therapist was booked Monday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after he was arrested in Dallas.

Terryon Thomas, 20, is accused of murdering William Nicholas “Nick” Abraham, 69. Deputies said that Abraham was last seen alive outside of Thomas' Baton Rouge apartment complex around 11 a.m. Sept. 28. The following day, Abraham's body was found beaten, wrapped in a tarp and discarded along a Tangipahoa Parish highway.

Thomas was arrested in Dallas on Oct. 1 and was extradited to Baton Rouge. He will be booked for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the case. Deputies said Thomas was not Abraham's patient and are trying to determine a connection between the men.