WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first time since Brian Kelly's firing
BATON ROUGE - LSU Interim Head Coach Frank Wilson spoke to media for the first time since Brian Kelly's dismissal and Wilson's subsequent promotion.
Wilson has been on staff since Kelly took over in 2021, and was also previously with the Tigers from 2010-2015 under Les Miles.
