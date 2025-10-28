78°
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first time since Brian Kelly's firing

48 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 5:11 PM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU Interim Head Coach Frank Wilson spoke to media for the first time since Brian Kelly's dismissal and Wilson's subsequent promotion.

Wilson has been on staff since Kelly took over in 2021, and was also previously with the Tigers from 2010-2015 under Les Miles.

Watch here:

