81°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Law enforcement escorts Deputy Joshua Dunaway to funeral home after fatal crash
Related Story
GONZALES - The funeral was set for fallen Deputy Josh Dunaway, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said on Friday, a public viewing would be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, followed by a service at Fellowship Church on Hwy 73 in Prairieville.
Dunaway was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Nov. 14.
News
GONZALES - The funeral was set for fallen Deputy Josh Dunaway, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. Officials said... More >>
GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputy Josh Dunaway, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Nov. 14, was escorted... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana native Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA...
-
St. Helena deputies: One dead, one arrested following Amite homicide investigation
-
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in...
-
BREC poised to unload little-used park near intersection of Siegen and Industriplex
-
Baton Rouge man who bought Easy 5 ticket from Port Allen wins...