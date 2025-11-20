81°
WATCH: Law enforcement escorts Deputy Joshua Dunaway to funeral home after fatal crash

GONZALES - The funeral was set for fallen Deputy Josh Dunaway, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said on Friday, a public viewing would be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, followed by a service at Fellowship Church on Hwy 73 in Prairieville.

Dunaway was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Nov. 14.

