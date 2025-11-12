55°
WATCH: Interim coach Wilson on preparations for first home game as coach of 5-4 Tigers after Bama loss
BATON ROUGE — The Tigers are returning to Death Valley after losing to Alabama in LSU's first game under interim coach Frank Wilson.
LSU, 5-4, is facing the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, hoping to end a two-game losing streak.
The Tigers-Razorbacks matchup, the Battle for the Boot, kicks off at 11:45 a.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
On Monday, interim coach Wilson spoke to the media about preparing for his first home game leading the Tigers.
Watch Wilson's news conference here:
