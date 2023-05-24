80°
Video shows administrator slamming student at Tara High

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge school employee was placed on leave after an a video surfaced online showing him body slamming a student at Tara High School.

The school system did not identify the employee but said that person was put on administrative leave after the incident, which reportedly stemmed from a fight. Witnesses reported that the administrator was trying to break up the confrontation. 

No other details were immediately available. 

1 month ago Friday, April 21 2023

