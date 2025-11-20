80°
Uncle Larry returns to 2une In with a new batch of gumbo, Queens of the Festival of the Bonfires
BATON ROUGE — Uncle Larry is back on Channel 2!
Every year, Uncle Larry visits his friends at 2une In to share a batch of gumbo as the weather turns cold.
On Tuesday, he brought this year's Queens of the Festival of the Bonfires, the annual Lutcher festival, where large bonfires are lit along the Mississippi River to welcome the holiday season.
This year's festival is being held from Dec. 12 through 14. For more information, click here.
For more from Uncle Larry, check out his seasoning mixes sold in local grocery stores.
