Tuesday morning video forecast

While it is chilly for now, temperatures will climb rather drastically through the end of the week. Along with the higher temperatures, will be an increased chance of fog by mid-week.

Today & Tonight: After another very chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by the afternoon. Sunshine will dominate all day long, so get outside and enjoy the perfect weather! Overnight, we will already start to notice some changes. Moisture content will rise a bit, causing higher lows, and patchy fog. Lows will bottom out near 50 degrees.

Up Next: Temperatures will be on a steady climb through the rest of the week. Expect a noticeable warm-up, with highs rebounding into the 80s and lows rising into the 60s by the end of the workweek. As overnight temperatures increase, humidity will follow suit, leading to the potential for some patchy fog during the middle of the week. By Friday, conditions will start to feel a bit sticky. This warmer, muggier trend should hold until another cold front arrives. A front moving in from the northwest on Friday will likely stall before reaching the Capital Area, keeping the weekend warm and humid. A few spotty showers or storms may pop up, but the front should finally push through on Sunday, bringing cooler air back early next week.

The Tropics: The Atlantic basin looks quiet for the first week of November — no tropical development is expected for the next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.