Tuesday morning motorcycle crash along I-12 E at Drusilla
BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash involving a motorcycle was cleared from I-12 East near Drusilla shortly after 7 a.m.
Motorcycle crash: I-12 E at Drusilla pic.twitter.com/tIF9AMgP3Z— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) October 13, 2020
Officials say the wreck resulted in minor injuries.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
