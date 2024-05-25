85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tuesday morning motorcycle crash along I-12 E at Drusilla

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash involving a motorcycle was cleared from I-12 East near Drusilla shortly after 7 a.m. 

Officials say the wreck resulted in minor injuries. 

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

News
Motorcycle crash cleared from shoulder of I-12...
Motorcycle crash cleared from shoulder of I-12 E at Drusilla
BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash involving a motorcycle was cleared from I-12 East near Drusilla shortly after 7... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:59:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days