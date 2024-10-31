Tuesday Midday Video Forecast

As the late-October warmth continues, much needed rain chances will begin to increase by Halloween. Trick-or-Treaters' should keep a close eye on the forecast in the coming days.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY will also be in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday across the capital area. For those traveling early on, be on the lookout for patches of dense fog. Slow down, use your low beams, and leave plenty of following distance in areas of fog.

Today & Tonight: Though areas of dense fog will be possible early Tuesday, light winds will keep widespread fog from forming as seen Monday morning. Drivers are still advised to use extra caution incase of limited visibility during the morning commute. Conditions early Tuesday will be mild, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Those temperatures will eventually warm into the upper-80s for another abnormally warm late-October day. As breezy winds between 10-20 mph usher in gulf moisture today, one or two showers may be able to squeeze out but overall Tuesday will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds and a touch more humidity. The muggy feel and partly cloudy conditions will linger into the overnight hours, limiting Wednesday morning lows to the upper-60s.

Up Next: As a cold front approaches from the NW and moisture increases over the next several days, the Capital Area will finally welcome back rain chances to the forecast to conclude what has been an extremely dry month. Unfortunately, the best coverage of rain for the week does fall on Halloween and could impact trick-or-treating plans Thursday. Latest data suggests that the holiday will start off mostly dry but will see an increase in rain coverage as the day wears on. Those trick-or-treating Thursday evening will need to be on the lookout for scattered showers, some of which could have lightning. Temperatures will be falling into the 70s during trick-or-treating time. Isolated rain will linger into Friday before overall activity quiets down over the weekend. Unfortunately, the aforementioned cold front will not pass through, keeping temperatures well above normal over the next 7-days.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop in the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could for late this week or over the weekend while drifting northward. This system will not bring any impacts to Louisiana in the next week.

