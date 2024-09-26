Sunday evening video forecast

While tomorrow should be slightly cooler than today, it will be hard to notice much of a difference. Some big changes have been made to the forecast in regard to how much rain we see next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, expect a low near 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The heat will once again be a big factor tomorrow. Highs will be near 94 degrees under partly sunny skies. The big difference will be the added chance of rain as a front approaches our area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. A few instances of small hail and sub-severe winds cannot be ruled out.

Up Next: A lot of changes have been made to the forecast this upcoming week. The biggest change is the pattern trending much drier. The rain we receive tomorrow might actually be the most we get all week long. The reason for this is a front trending more progressive. It will pass our area late tomorrow, and we should now stay on the drier north side of the front all week long. This will make much of the week mainly dry, and also lower humidity. Temperatures will climb once again as we head into next weekend. Some rain cannot be ruled out as well as moisture will return to the region by that time.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Balin