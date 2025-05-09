St. Mary Parish buildings damaged, roads flooded after Tuesday's heavy rainfall, strong winds

MORGAN CITY — Tuesday evening's heavy rainfall left much of St. Mary Parish flooded, with several buildings also damaged as a result of heavy winds and the rain.

Sharon's Tastee Freeze, a dinner in Morgan City, suffered significant structural damage, closing until further notice. Across town, businesses closed as they picked up the pieces from the damage.

Elsewhere, residents shared images of their homes that were damaged, with one resident showing their carport collapsed atop a car.

The St. Mary Parish substation in Morgan City also suffered significant damage, with debris thrown about on the building.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue Wednesday evening.