80°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - In their first home game of the season, the reigning SWAC Champions won their first game of the season. Southern beat Tougaloo College 67-38.
The Jags were led in scoring by Demonnie Lagway who had 13 points. She shot 4-of-6 from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 from the three-point line.
Southern had 24 points in the paint and 26 points from bench players. They shot nearly 40% from the field, 38% from three-point range and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 48-32.
Southern will travel to face No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.
News
BATON ROUGE - In their first home game of the season, the reigning SWAC Champions won their first game of... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana native Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA...
-
St. Helena deputies: One dead, one arrested following Amite homicide investigation
-
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in...
-
BREC poised to unload little-used park near intersection of Siegen and Industriplex
-
Baton Rouge man who bought Easy 5 ticket from Port Allen wins...