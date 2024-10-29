75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern football records first conference loss against Florida A&M 24-6

Related Story

TALLAHASSEE, Florida - The Southern football team recorded its first conference loss of the season Saturday after the team lost 24-6 against Florida A&M at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Southern opened the scoring with a 50-yard field goal from Josh Griffin in the first quarter. However, Florida A&M's Jamari Gassett returned a punt for a touchdown to make it a 7-3 game later in the first quarter.

Southern quarterback Noah Bodden finished the game 8 for 17 on passing attempts for 45 yards and one interception.

The Jaguars entered Saturday's matchup 4-3 overall and 3-0 in SWAC play. Southern hasn't won at Florida A&M since 2001. The Jaguars play Alabama A&M Nov. 2 in Huntsville.

News
Southern football records first conference loss against...
Southern football records first conference loss against Florida A&M 24-6
TALLAHASSEE, Florida - The Southern football team recorded its first conference loss of the season Saturday after the team lost... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, October 26 2024 Oct 26, 2024 Saturday, October 26, 2024 9:12:00 PM CDT October 26, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days