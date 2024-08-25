Seven-year-old hit, killed by school bus after getting off to go home

MONTEGUT - A seven-year-old was hit and killed by a school bus he had just gotten off of to go home from school Thursday.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened on LA-665 in Montegut, a town southeast of Houma. Jeremiah Falgout, 7, got off the bus, and as the bus driver continued their route, Falgout was struck by the bus and was critically injured. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

While impairment was not suspected, the bus driver was subjected to a breath test which showed no alcohol detected. No one else was injured in the crash.