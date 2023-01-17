Latest Weather Blog
Seimone Augustus statue unveiled on LSU campus
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Sunday was a long time coming for LSU fans, Tiger women's basketball fans and more importantly Seimone Augustus. One of the most iconic athletes in LSU history, Augustus had her statue unveiled while at the same time becoming the first female athlete to be emblazoned on the school's campus. "Money Mone" joins Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neal and Pete Maravich in the plaza for eternity. Three legends now joined by another.
“I hope I’ve made you all proud,” said Augustus. “To my Baton Rouge family, my LSU family, my Louisiana family, I love you.”
Proud is a drastic understatement. Seimone's resume is undeniable, which includes 2,702 collegiate points, a No. 1 overall draft selection, a 15-year professional career, winning four championships, a 2011 WNBA Finals MVP, and three gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016) as a member of the United States Olympic Team.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drones to the rescue? Acadian Ambulance developing plan to deliver quicker aid...
-
Olivia Dunne-mania and troubling side effects drawing national attention to LSU gymnast
-
'Festival of Service' brings all ages out for MLK Day
-
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank...
-
Century-old shipwreck vanishes back into Mississippi River; researchers preserving history through 3D...