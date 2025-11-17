Saturday morning video forecast

A warm, quiet weekend continues today, but nightly fog remains the main concern. Patchy areas of dense fog on Sunday morning, but not as widespread as this morning.





Today and tonight:

High pressure and broad upper ridging continue to dominate the region today, keeping the atmosphere stable from the surface up through the mid-levels. This stable profile suppresses rising motion entirely, meaning clouds struggle to form and rain is essentially impossible. Deep-layer dry air is still in place, and subsidence aloft keeps humidity low through the column.

Tonight, calm to near-calm winds and clear skies will once again allow temperatures near the surface to cool quickly, forming a shallow inversion. That inversion traps moisture and smoke close to the ground. Because of recent dry weather and ongoing small brush/marsh fires, any smoke that develops can locally thicken the fog.. Expect fog to develop after midnight, with some pockets potentially dense before sunrise.

Football:

Southern’s kickoff at 2 pm: Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures around 80° for the game time. Light winds and dry conditions make for comfortable tailgating in the morning..









Tailgating leading into the LSU Tigers home game at 11:45 am: Conditions stay favorable with mostly clear skies. Later this evening expect temperatures around 65° by 9-10 pm with no rain and light winds.

Up next:

Sunday through midweek stays dry for similar reasons: the ridge overhead gradually flattens but does not break down enough to allow meaningful lift or deep moisture return. Moisture does increase in the lowest part of the atmosphere as light southerly flow resumes, but the atmosphere above it is too warm and stable to let anything grow into showers.

What to watch out for:

Attention turns to Thursday, into Friday, as a southern system moves closer. Guidance still differs on how much Gulf moisture returns ahead of it, but if the moisture recovery is strong enough, a few thunderstorms could develop. At the moment, the potential for severe weather appears low, but it bears watching as models converge.

Tropics:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected across the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic in the next 7 days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.