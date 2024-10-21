Saturday morning video forecast

If you liked this past weeks weather, you will have no complaints this weekend. Next week, a strong cold front will arrive, and it will bring the coolest temperatures we have seen so far this fall.

Today & Tonight: Any light jacket you had this morning will not be needed in the afternoon and evening as highs will get near 90 degrees. Although it will be warm, there will be no humidity. As LSU takes on Ole Miss at 6:30pm in Tiger Stadium, temperatures will be in the upper 70s around kickoff. The LSU Kickoff Weather Index shows the Tigers winning 69% of October home games after 6pm when temperatures are below 80 degrees. Another cool night is expected, with lows in the lower 60's.

Up Next: Humidity will slightly increase Sunday and early next week. This will make it feel a touch muggy outside, and also limit lows to the middle 60's for Monday and Tuesday morning. Help is on the way, and that is our next cold front. The timeframe has shifted back a bit, and a front passage is now expected on Tuesday evening. Tuesday's temperatures have been raised because of this. The rest of the week will feature significantly lower temperatures! Highs will dip into the 70's for a couple of days, with lows in the low to mid 50's. With an additional push of dry air, rain remains extremely unlikely through the next 7 days.

The Tropics: Was was Tropical Storm Leslie is now just a trough of low pressure. This system is no longer tropical.

The circulation associated with an area of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands appears to have become slightly better defined this morning. However, the associated shower and thunderstorm activity is only marginally well-organized, and environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive for further development later today. A short-lived tropical depression could still form at any time today while the system moves generally westward. After that time, the system is forecast to continue moving westward across the central tropical Atlantic, but further development is not anticipated through at least the middle of next week.

- Balin

