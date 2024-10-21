76°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints announce Spencer Rattler will start at quarterback Sunday
Related Story
New Orleans - Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will start for the Saints in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rattler will replace Derek Carr after Carr went down with an oblique injury in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Carr is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.
Rattler will make his first career regular season appearance at the Superdome on Sunday at noon.
News
New Orleans - Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will start for the Saints... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'