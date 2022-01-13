57°
Pool contractor accused of fraud now wanted in 3 different parishes
BATON ROUGE - Three parishes have now issued arrest warrants for a New Orleans-based pool contractor accused of scamming multiple homeowners throughout the capital area.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant Monday for Kenneth Kitchel, owner of Mardi Gras Pools LLC, on charges of residential contractor fraud.
Several people contacted WBRZ in recent weeks alleging that they paid Kitchel thousands of dollars, only for him to leave the work unfinished. He is wanted on additional charges in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
