96°
Latest Weather Blog
Police seeking help in identifying dead pedestrian after single-vehicle crash in Bogalusa
Related Story
BOGALUSA - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 21 in Washington Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
According to police, a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 21 when a Buick struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver was uninjured.
The pedestrian was unable to be identified, and thus the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) laboratory created images. Anyone who may know him should contact Washington Parish Coroner's Office at (985) 735-8111.
News
BOGALUSA - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 21 in Washington Parish, according to Louisiana State... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge Fire Department adding EMS services with $1.5M grant
-
Two people hurt in Zachary shooting Saturday night
-
Hot air balloons float through the sky during Zachary festival Saturday
-
Summer of Hope hosts Grill and Chill
-
Gun violence activists holds community prayer for teachers, students as school starts...